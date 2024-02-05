Delhi Schools to Resume Physical Classes at Regular Timings from Tomorrow - Details Inside

The education department in Delhi has issued an official order directing the resumption of regular timings in all government, government-aided, and private schools starting tomorrow. The decision comes in light of the improved weather conditions in Delhi. The order, effective from February 6, 2024 (Tuesday), requires all schools to adhere to their normal schedules.

In an official order issued, the Education Department wrote, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all govt, govt-aided, and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings w.e.f. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday)."

Earlier, the Education Department had modified school hours due to severe fog and cold weather in the national capital, stipulating that classes should commence no earlier than 9 am and conclude by 5 pm.

The heads of schools are instructed to promptly inform students, parents, and staff about the change in timings through suitable means of communication.

On Sunday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, with light morning rainfall reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, according to IMD data.

Certain parts of Delhi received light rain between 5 am and 8 am, accumulating 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours until 8:30 am. The IMD forecasts more rain and moderate fog during nighttime hours. Humidity levels reached 83 percent at 5:30 pm.

As of 7 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 282, falling within the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale ranges from zero to 500, categorizing values from 'good' to 'severe'.

Parents and students are advised to take note of the updated school timings and plan their schedules accordingly as the city returns to its regular school routine.