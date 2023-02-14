Delhi: Scooter rams divider near Burari, driver dead, two injured

One person was killed and two more injured in a major accident after the scooter they were on rammed into a divider near the Burari flyover, the police informed on Tuesday.

DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi informed that the three were residents of Jahangirpuri and were headed to Jama Masjid.

The deceased, who was driving the scooter, was 14 years of age while the injured pillion riders are 8 and 17 years of age, the police informed, adding they are undergoing treatment.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at Wazirabad Police Station at 2.41 am on Sunday late night regarding an accident near the Burari flyover.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

The police said they also collected three Medico-Legal Certificates (MLC) of the victims.

A case was registered under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304(A) and further investigation was underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

