Delhi: Scuffle Erupts Between BJP and AAP Workers in Sangam Vihar (Watch Video)

A heated confrontation erupted between BJP and AAP workers in the Sangam Vihar area on Tuesday evening (February 5), leading to a tense situation in the constituency. Dinesh Mohaniya, the sitting AAP MLA for the area, accused BJP workers of launching an unprovoked attack on his supporters, reported the news agency ANI.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary countered the allegations, claiming that Mohaniya and his team were the ones misbehaving and making threats. The clash occurred as both party workers came face to face in the area, with supporters from each side engaging in heated exchanges.

Scuffle Between BJP and AAP Workers

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle broke out between BJP and AAP workers in the Sangam Vihar area last evening.



According to the reports, the situation escalated quickly, with both sides hurling abuses and attempting to outdo each other in terms of numbers and aggression.