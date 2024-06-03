Delhi: Section 144 Imposed Around Airport; Drones, Laser Beams Banned

The Delhi police have implemented prohibitory orders to restrict the use of drones and laser beams in the funnel area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport's flight approach path. This action has been taken in response to the movement of VVIP aircraft due to political events in Delhi and the Prime Minister's oath-taking ceremony.

The order shall come into force with effect from June 1 and shall remain in force up to July 30 (both dates inclusive). The order copy accessed by ANI into the matter reads that the Air Traffic Control of IGI Airport, New Delhi, has reported incidents of vision distraction of the pilots by laser beams, especially while landing aircraft at IGI Airport, New Delhi, which is not only a source of a nuisance but may also cause danger to the safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft.

"And whereas, it has been found that a number of farms houses, banquets, hotels, restaurants, etc. have come up in and around the jurisdiction of IGI Airport wherein a lot of lights, including laser beams, are used on the celebration of marriages, parties and different events held therein, which is a source of nuisance in general and cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular," it reads.

It further reads that, at present, there are no rules and regulations to regulate the use of laser beams, especially in the open during night hours. And whereas, it is necessary to take immediate measures, in this regard, to prevent danger to human life and the safety of aircraft and to contain nuisance in the matter of the use of laser beams in and around IGI Airport, New Delhi. Another order regarding banning drones in airport premises reads that there have been frequent reports based on credible information that terrorists have planned to carry out terror attacks by using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), including drones, Para-gliders, hang-gliders, UAVs, Aero-models, etc. However, the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, para-gliders, aero-models, etc., by members of the public is prohibited since it can be very hazardous to aviation safety and also poses a security threat to terrorist air attacks.

"And whereas the safety and security of government, public property, and human beings is a matter of serious concern, there is a need to deter the operations of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from the point of view of aviation safety and terrorist threats. And whereas it is necessary to take speedy measures on this behalf to prevent the above-mentioned dangerous threat," the order reads.

Any person, group of persons, organisers, owners, occupiers, employees, etc. contravening this order shall be liable to be punished following the provisions of Section 188 of the IPC.