Delhi sees 3.1% dip in road accident deaths: Report

New Delhi, Dec 12 The national capital saw as many as 1,300 deaths linked to road accidents till November 2023, down by 3.1 per cent compared to 1,342 deaths during the same period in 2022, revealed a comprehensive report by Delhi Traffic Police.

The 'Delhi Road Crash Report-2022' was released by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora on Tuesday.

The report also sheds light on the causes, patterns, and suggestions for road design, regulation, and prosecution, aiming to empower the government with evidence-based interventions to save lives on the road.

It highlighted that 1,461 lives were lost in road accidents in 2022 alone, prompting the formulation of a robust Road Safety Action Plan. This plan involves coordinated efforts from multiple departments to enhance education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency care in the city.

“Each life lost is a devastating tragedy. In our pursuit to save lives, we have increased focus on more pedestrian-centric traffic management,” Arora said.

The report also identifies pedestrians as the most-vulnerable road users, constituting 43 per cent of the total persons killed in road crashes in 2022. Two-wheelers were the next most-vulnerable category, accounting for 38 per cent of fatalities.

The report emphasises the economic impact of road crashes, costing the country's economy around 3-5 per cent of the GDP per year and pushing victims' families towards poverty.

“The Delhi Traffic Police's efforts over the last decade have resulted in a commendable 20 percent reduction in road crash deaths. The focus now extends to enhancing the use of technology in traffic management, surveillance, and improving road infrastructure, especially for vulnerable road users,” said the CP.

The Road Safety Action Plan concentrates on measures for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, including increased prosecutions and awareness campaigns on helmet usage, zebra crossings, subways, and encroachment-free safe pedestrian walkways.

The report identifies 10 black spots and lists the most crash-prone roads in Delhi, including Mukarba Chowk, Khampur Village, Dhaula Kuan, Mayapuri Chowk, Gandhi Vihar Bus Stand, Bhalswa Chowk, Peera Garhi, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Britannia Chowk, and Ashram Chowk. Notable crash-prone roads include Mathura Road, Ring Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Anand Mai Marg, Agra Canal Road, Road No.13A, Jaitpur Road, Outer Ring Road, Okhla Road, and Lala Lajpat Rai Path.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor