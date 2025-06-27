Delhi: Semi-Decomposed Body of Missing AIIMS Electrician Found in Vasant Kunj Pond

June 27, 2025

A semi-decomposed body of a 32-year-old, an electrician at AIIMS-Delhi who was missing since June 20, was found in a pond near Inder Camp in Vasant Kunj South on Friday, June 27, according to police. 

Anil Kumar, a resident of Delhi, was last seen a week ago before his sudden disappearance. His family had filed a missing person’s report after he failed to return home. The deceased is survived by his wife and a 6-year-old daughter.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. More details awaited.

