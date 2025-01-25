Delhi Sewer Issues: Arvind Kejriwal Promises New Pipelines and Better Connectivity After Coming to Power (Watch Video)

In a video message, former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the challenges faced by the government when it first came to power in 2015, citing sewer issues as one of the major legacies inherited. Kejriwal explained that Delhi had 1,792 'Kachhi colonies,' where no development had been permitted prior to 2015 due to Supreme Court and central government orders.

Overcoming these challenges, the government began extensive work to install sewer pipelines in nearly all such colonies, with only a few remaining to be connected. He further added that in colonies with older sewer systems, these pipelines are now being replaced to address ongoing problems and improve the quality of life for residents.

Watch:

The AAP, which dominated the last two Delhi Assembly elections by winning 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020, is aiming for a third consecutive term in power. However, the ruling party is grappling with allegations of corruption involving its top leaders, raising concerns about a potentially reduced seat tally in the upcoming elections.

Polling for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly is scheduled for February 5, with the results set to be announced on February 8. The current term of the Delhi Assembly will conclude on February 23.