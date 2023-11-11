Delhi shakes again with 2.6 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported

Delhi experienced a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on Saturday at 3:36 pm, with its epicentre located 10 km below the Earth's surface in the North district, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or property damage. This event follows recent tremors in Delhi, the National Capital Region, and northern India, stemming from a 5.6 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal a few days earlier.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) fall in Zone IV, which is considered a high seismic risk zone according to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zoning map. Zone IV signifies a higher likelihood of experiencing earthquakes with moderate to high levels of intensity.