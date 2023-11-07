Delhi shame: 13-year-old girl abducted, sexually molested by former school cab driver

New Delhi, Nov 7 A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually molested by her former school cab driver here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the complainant reported that on November 3 morning, he dropped off his 13-year-old daughter at school. Later, he discovered that his daughter had not arrived at school.

"As a result, he became suspicious of Vicky Singh, a former driver of her school cab, and immediately contacted him to inquire about his daughter's whereabouts," a senior police official said.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Singh had forcibly taken her in his car from the school gate and had also physically assaulted her.

"Subsequently, an investigation was launched, and with the assistance of technical surveillance, the authorities were able to track the location of the accused, Vicky Singh, a native of Allahabad, leading to his arrest," the official said.

The victim has undergone a medical examination, and the investigation is now in progress.

"A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) IPC, 12 POCSO Act (sexual harassment upon a child) has been filed at Parliament Street police station," the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor