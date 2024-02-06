Delhi shame: Woman from Darjeeling raped, assaulted, scalded with boiling dal

New Delhi, Feb 6 A woman, hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, was allegedly raped, physically assaulted, and also sustained over 20 burn injuries after a vessel of boiling dal was poured on her by a man in south Delhi, who had asked her stay with him after luring her for a job and marrying her, police sources said.

The incident had came to light on January 30, when at around 4 p.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a man beating his wife.

Sources said that when the woman resisted pressure to marry after getting no job, the accused identified as Paras, a native of Uttarakhand and resident of Raju Park, brutally beat her and threw hot dal on her, causing severe burns to her face and hands.

"He then locked her in a room, where she suffered for approximately four to five hours. Eventually, someone informed the police, and officers from the Neb Sarai police station immediately arrived, opened the room, and took the woman to AIIMS hospital," a source said.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that she hails from Darjeeling and she further stated that she came into contact with the accused Paras through mobile phone for the last 3-4 months and they became friends and they are not married," a senior police official said.

In the first week of January, she was scheduled to go Bengaluru via Delhi by train for a job of housemaid, and there was a halt of one day in Delhi.

"When she came to Delhi, Paras asked him to stay with him and assured her a job in Delhi only. On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park," said the official.

"She further alleged that after sometime, he started beating her and she was also sexually assaultedfor the last one week and he also threw hot dal on her on one instance.

"A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and no physical assault by rod, danda etc was revealed in medico-legal case (MLC) report," the official added.

