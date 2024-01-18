Delhi shivers as minimum in single digits, Jet stream winds intensify 'cold wave'

New Delhi, Jan 18 The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, just a notch below the seasonal average, but the chill continued as the minimum, like most of north India, stayed in single digits, as per the IMD.

Also, the presence of Jet stream winds contributed to a chillier atmosphere than indicated by the recorded temperature.

The IMD has predicted that jet stream winds, of the order of 140-160 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level, are prevailing over the plains of north India, and held out no relief for 3 to 4 days.

"It is leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions over north India. Similar intensity of jet stream is likely to continue during next 3-4 days," it said.

The IMD further said that the minimum temperature of the national capital can dip to 7 degree Celsius while a dense fog is likely to engulf the city.

In its daily bulletin, it said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana and Chandigarh, and in the range of 7-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

"These are below normal by 1 to 3 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Rajasthan. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degree Celsius was reported at Ludhiana (Punjab)," the IMD said.

