Delhi Shivers at Season's Lowest, Fog Disrupts Travel as City Grapples with Biting Cold

On Tuesday morning, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, accompanied by dense fog that affected visibility and disrupted both rail and road traffic in various parts of the city. As a consequence of the foggy conditions, approximately 30 trains bound for Delhi or passing through the national capital were reported to be running behind schedule as of January 16, as per railway officials. The previous day marked the coldest morning of the season in Delhi, recording a low temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below the seasonal average.

Delhi residents experienced yet another chilly morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature registering at 3.5 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, marking a departure of four notches below the normal, as reported by officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, the Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement from the previous day’s average reading. It was recorded at 351 (‘very poor’) at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’

