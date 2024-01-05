Delhi shivers on second consecutive Cold Day, air quality in 'very poor' levels

New Delhi, Jan 5 The national capital, for the second consecutive day, on Friday witnessed a severe cold day amid shallow fog during the day with maximum temperature reaching at 14.6 degree Celsius, five notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The AQI continued to remain in a "very poor" category at several monitoring stations.

According to IMD, the city is likely to witness a cold day on Saturday with maximum temperature hovering around 15 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality at Anand Vihar plummeted to the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 393 and PM 10 at 335, while the CO reached 103, in the "moderate" category while NO2 was at 78 or "satisfactory", as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI at ITO also remained in "very poor" category with PM 2.5 reaching at 311 and PM 10 at 181 or "moderate" and the CO was recorded at 74 or "satisfactory".

The PM 2.5 at Punjabi Bagh also reached 384, in a "very poor" category, while PM 10 was at 292, in the "poor" category.

The air quality at Jahangirpuri monitoring station entered into "severe" category with PM 2.5 at 415 and PM 10 412. The CO was also reached at 106 or "moderate". The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 381 and PM 10 at 372, both in the "very poor" category. The CO was at 96, in the "satisfactory" levels.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport station plummeted with PM 10 at 344, in the "very poor" category while PM 2.5 was at 220, in the "poor" levels. The CO was recorded at 71, or "satisfactory".

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor