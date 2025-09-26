Delhi Shocker: 15-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Seelampur, Residents Fear Repeat of Violence

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi’s Seelampur on Thursday evening, September 25, when a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed, sparking unrest in the area. The Delhi Police received a call about the stabbing around 8:27 pm and immediately dispatched a team to the location. However, by the time officers arrived, the victim had already been rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital. Doctors declared the boy dead upon arrival, leaving the community shaken. Forensic experts soon reached the scene to examine the surroundings, gather clues, and collect evidence to aid in the investigation of this violent attack. Following the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy, Seelampur has been turned into a fortress with barricades on all sides. Additional forces, including women personnel, are deployed to maintain security.

Police confirmed that the accused in the case is also a juvenile. Officials revealed that the knife used in the attack was recovered from the crime spot. According to initial findings, the crime stemmed from a confrontation between the two minors. Investigators are now focused on determining the underlying reason that escalated into such a brutal act. Officers are interrogating locals and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events. The authorities believe that every detail from surveillance cameras and witness accounts will help them establish the motive behind the killing.

CCTV recordings offered crucial insight into the case, showing the accused dressed in a white shirt fleeing across the road moments after the stabbing. Acting swiftly, police tracked and apprehended the boy before placing him in custody. Sources identified the victim as Karan, who had stepped out on the night of the attack to get change from a local shop. During a heated argument, the accused, employed at a nearby mechanic’s shop, allegedly stabbed him. Despite trying to run for safety, Karan collapsed outside another shop and later succumbed to his injuries.

The bereaved family is struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. Karan’s father, Tej Pal Saini, expressed his devastation, stating that his son had no enmity with anyone and was simply learning skills to build his future. He said they had hoped for safety under the current system, but such crimes shattered their trust. Saini demanded that his son’s body be released quickly and insisted the accused should be punished in the same brutal manner. His emotional appeal reflected the depth of grief and anger within the family.

Adding to the family’s anguish, Karan’s uncle, Shankar, reiterated that the teenager had never quarreled with anyone in the locality. He warned that while the family wanted to avoid protests, delays in handing over the body could lead to unpredictable consequences. The incident sparked unrest in Seelampur, where large groups of residents gathered to express anger and grief. A massive police deployment was called in to control the crowd. The Deputy Commissioner of Police personally visited the locality, urging calm and promising strict legal action against the accused.

The killing has once again heightened fears in Seelampur, which had witnessed protests and road blockades earlier this year after another minor’s murder. Residents worry that the locality could see a repeat of those disturbances, given the similarities in the nature of the crimes. The fresh tragedy has left the community on edge, with parents expressing concern over their children’s safety. Locals are demanding stronger measures from law enforcement to ensure such violent incidents are not repeated in their neighborhood. Authorities remain on alert as the situation unfolds.

Police have registered a formal case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder. Officials emphasized that the inquiry is active and progressing, with CCTV footage, forensic samples, and eyewitness statements forming the foundation of the case. They assured residents that justice will be pursued swiftly and without compromise. Meanwhile, authorities appealed to the public to remain peaceful and avoid escalating tensions further. Law enforcement is focused not only on ensuring justice for Karan’s family but also on preventing any fresh violence in Seelampur.