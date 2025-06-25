Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Pushed Off Terrace by Burqa-Clad Stalker; Heavy Police Deployment in Area

A 19-year-old woman died after she was pushed off the five-storey building terrace of her house by an alleged stalker on Monday morning, June 23. The accused fled after the incident, as locals tried to catch him. The victim was shifted to the hospital after the incident, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the TOI report.

The accused, identified as Taufiq, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh by police on Tuesday night after a search operation carried out by six police teams. The police raided several locations across the two states to catch him.

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl was pushed off a terrace in Jyoti Nagar, the accused fled after the incident, as locals tried to catch him. Police investigation is underway

The victim's family wanted the accused to be hanged. Father said, "We want him to be hanged. Just like my daughter suffered and struggled, he should go through the same. We tried everything to save her, even admitted her to the hospital," said father.

"He used to talk normally earlier, but later I got to know that he started threatening her. A day before yesterday, her father went onto the terrace to check the water (tank) and saw that he was arguing with my daughter. He pushed him (the father) away and threw my daughter (off the rooftop)," Vitim's mother told the news agency PTI.

The victim's mother said, "My only demand is that he should be hanged and if possible, he should be shot. Only when he is no longer in this world, when he is finished too, will my daughter's soul find peace."

The incident occurred in the Ashok Nagar society of the Jyoti Nagar area. CCTV footage revealed that the suspect entered the house wearing a burqa. He first tried to strangle Neha with her dupatta and later threw her off the roof after a heated argument, said police.

The incident caused furore in the locality. Heavy police were deployed in the area to ensure law and order. The locals held a protest and forced the shutdown of the Mandoli Road market. The market association said they were verifying the identity of the staffers and wouldn't employ people without proper identity documents.

Police, which had registered a case of attempted murder on Monday, have added a section of murder to the FIR.