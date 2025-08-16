Delhi Shocker: 24-year-old Man Stabbed To Death, Following Drunken Quarrel Over Money, Accused Arrested

Delhi: police reported stabbing incident, were a 24-year-old delivery worker was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Vikaspuri area. According to information provided by the officials this incident took place at late Friday night over money. Deceased, identified as Ashish Verma, a resident of Bhudella village, was attacked around 12:20 am by two neighbours during an altercation.

Following the attack his father, Ramsurat Verma, informed the police immediately after the stabbing. Ashish was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to the medico-legal case (MLC), Ashish sustained a deep incised stab wound on the left side of his chest. His body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem. A crime team also inspected the scene. Police said the attack was carried out by Bhajan Lal (32) and Rakesh (30), residents of Deepak Vihar, Nilothi Extension.

Ashish's mother alleged in her statement that the accused, who were drinking, stabbed her son during a heated argument over a financial dispute. Both accused have since been apprehended. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway, officials confirmed.