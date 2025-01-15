Delhi Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Escalator Handrail At Mall

A tragic incident occurred at Pacific Mall in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, on January 14, when a three-year-old child tragically lost his life after falling from an escalator's handrail. The child, identified as Vishal, was part of a group from Uttam Nagar who had come to the mall to watch a movie. According to the police, the incident took place around 5:45 pm when the adults in the group were occupied with purchasing movie tickets.

While they were distracted, Vishal wandered near the escalator and attempted to slide along the handrail. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and fell. He was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities confirmed the details, stating that they were informed by the hospital at approximately 7:00 pm about the child's death. Witnesses mentioned that the child’s attempt to slide along the handrail led to the fatal fall, and despite efforts to save him, his life could not be saved.