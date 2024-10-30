Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Electrocuted by Diwali Lights in Mukundpur

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night in Mukundpur, Delhi, when a 5-year-old child was electrocuted by decorative Diwali lights, according to Delhi Police. The child's father, Santosh, a resident of Radha Vihar, Mukundpur, stated that he has three children and that the deceased, Sagar, was his youngest.

Santosh explained that his landlord, Sarjur Shah, had set up decorative lights on the roof of the house. Around 7:00 p.m., Sagar’s mother informed him that Sagar had been electrocuted by the lights. The family initially rushed the child to Venkatesh Multi-speciality Hospital near Shiv Mandir in Mukundpur.

They subsequently took him to New Life Hospital in Mukherji Nagar, Delhi, and then to New Next Hospital in Prashant Vihar. Ultimately, they arrived at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh at 10:30 p.m., where doctors pronounced Sagar dead at 10:38 p.m. Delhi Police reported that a case has been registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station under sections 287, 106(1) BNS, and sections 285 and 304A of the IPC.