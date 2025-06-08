Delhi Shocker: Body of Minor Girl Found in Suitcase in Nehru Vihar, Police Suspect Sexual Assault

A shocking incident has came to light in Delhi's Nehru Vihar area where a body of 9-year-old girl was found stuffed inside the suitcase. As per the police report this incident took place on Saturday and on initial medical observation it is suspected sexual assault case, said police on Sunday. On Saturday night, the girl went to visit a relative but did not return home after two hours. Her family began searching for her.

Her father was told she had been seen going towards a house 200 metres away. There, he found a second-floor flat locked from the outside, which he broke into. Inside, he discovered his daughter's naked body in a suitcase. Father told IANS that "When I reached that flat, I broke the lock. Inside, I saw the girl in a suitcase. She was unconscious. I took her to the nursing home right there in the street."

"My daughter left home to give ice to my relatives who live nearby. When she did not come home after a while, we called the relatives and found that she had never reached there. When I began searching for her, someone told me that she had gone to a flat nearby, and someone had called her inside. The owner of the building said that the flat was locked and his brother had the keys. He said that the girl had already left. However, he said that we can check even if we want to. When we proceeded, the owner ran away, When I broke the lock, I found my child there in a suitcase," he added.

Police report that on June 7, 2025, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a call was received by PS Dayalpur regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl in Nehru Vihar. Upon arrival at Gali No. 2, Nehru Vihar, police learned the girl had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared dead on arrival. Doctors at the hospital observed injuries on her face and suspected sexual assault.