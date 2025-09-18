Delhi Shocker: Domestic Worker Jumps from Apartment After Being Caught Stealing Money, Police Probe On

Domestic help jumps from the third floor of an apartment in Delhi as she allegedly caught stealing money from the house. This incident happened on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 evening. Fortunately she didn't die in this incident, but got seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in ICU. Doctors said as of now she is not fit to give statement

According to Indian Express reports, police received call around 5:15 pm from hospital regarding incident. During investigation it came to light that injured girl identified as Asha, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, had been admitted after falling from third floor of Vardhan Apartment.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs valued at over Rs 12 crore seized, one held

Abhishek Dhania deputy commissioner of police said, Karnani family for who she was working from past year was caught stealing Rs 3000. Then she went back to kitchen and allegedly jumped out of small window. Police added, at the time of incident, four women members of the Karnani family were present in the house. The injured was shifted to GTB Hospital, where she is presently under treatment.