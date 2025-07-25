Delhi Shocker: Jealous Teen Attacks Youth With Blade over Friendship With Girl; Arrested

Man allegedly slit a throat of another man for allegedly having a connection with common female friend. This incident took place in New Delhi on July 17 When accused who used to sell ice cream slit the neck with the blade over jealousy. Fortunately victim survived the attack, said officials on Friday.

As per the reports accused Akshat Sharma is a resident of Pandav Nagar Delhi gave multiple warning to victim Harsh Bhati to stay away from girl. Accused was emotionally attached to the girl and grew increasingly frustrated after the victim continued to meet her despite repeated warnings," said the DCP. An official FIR was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station based on a medical report received from a hospital.

Also Read: Pune Shocker: Boyfriend Attacks Girl’s Uncle With Sickle for Opposing Relationship

Following which to track down Akshat, two teams were formed, one from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad and another from Pandav Nagar police station. However, Akshat had already fled Sharma's home by the time officers arrived. Acting on a tip-off that Akshat might return, police laid a trap and apprehended him near his house.