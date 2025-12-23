Delhi Shocker: Maid, Son Attack Elderly Woman with Iron Pan, Flee with Gold, Silver and ₹1,500 Cash

Delhi: Shocking case of betrayal and violence has came to light from Sunlight Colony area of southeast Delhi, were a elderly woman identified as Narayani Devi, was brutally assaulted and robbed by her domestic help, and her son, on December 13, 2025. Accused identified as Sunita and her son Sagar Chauhan allegedly attacked victim with iron pan, stealing a 25-gram gold chain, silver anklets, and Rs 1,500 in cash.

Delhi Police said, accused allegedly attacked an elderly woman with an iron pan at a residence in Bhagwan Nagar, Ashram. After assaulting the victim, the accused, aided by her son, robbed her of a 25-gram gold chain, 300 grams of silver anklets, and ₹1,500 in cash before fleeing.

Police apprehended both based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, recovering two mobile phones and ₹10,000 in cash. After a complaint, FIR No. 500/2025 was registered at the Sunlight Colony Police Station under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation commenced. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the robbery, citing a desire for easy money, and admitted to selling the victim's gold chain to purchase the recovered mobile phones.

The investigation is ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items. (With ANI inputs)