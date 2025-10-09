Delhi Shocker: Man From Haryana Stabs Girlfriend to Death Over Infidelity Doubt, Arrested

Suspecting infidelity, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend in her rented accommodation in south Delhi. Accused identified as, Himanshu is a resident of Hansi and a history-sheeter was arrested on Wednesday night after he fled the city, said police. As per the he was in a relationship with Sakshi, who used to work at a private company in Okhla and had been living in the Kotla Mubarakpur area for the past year, two of them had met in Rajasthan and then started dating.

Primary information suggest accused visited girlfriend Sakshi's house on Tuesday evening and the couple got into an argument over the accused doubting that she was already in a relationship with another man. PTI reported that, DCP said, "During the argument Himanshu attacked her with a kitchen knife multiple times and fled the scene after locking the room from outside". The crime came to light around 9.19 pm Wednesday, when PCR call was received about a quarrel in the building and bloodstains on the staircase. The caller informed that his parents, who lived in the building, heard noises from the tenant's room, police said.

Also Read: Man accused in POCSO case jumps to death from 5th floor of Bengaluru court

Police dispatched to the scene found a woman, later identified as Sakshi from Delhi's Hauz Khas, in a first-floor room locked from the outside. The lock was broken, and Sakshi was discovered lying in a pool of blood. She was declared dead at a local hospital. Injuries to her face and throat indicated she was attacked with a sharp weapon. Investigators reviewed over 250 CCTV recordings and used technical surveillance to trace and arrest the accused in Haryana. A murder case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.