Delhi Shocker: Man Poses as Monk, Visits Wife After 10 Years, Kills Her After She Refuses to Go With Him

A tragic incident took place in Delhi were man impersonates as a sadhu and allegedly kills wife with hammer for allegedly refusing to go with him. According to officials this incident took place in Neb Sarari in south Delhi around 12 am on Wednesday neighbours found Kiran Jha dead in a pool of blood. The motive for the murder remains still unclear.

As per the NDTV reports this incident took place around 4 am. Officials stated that, CCTV footage shows Pramod Jha entering Kiran's residence around 12:50 am, and police suspect he fled after committing the crime. Initial investigation revealed, Pramod accused who is originally from Bihar had been separated from his wife, a healthcare assistant, for 10 years before returning to Delhi from his village in Bihar's Munger district on August 1.

Kiran lived with her son Durgesh Jha, daughter-in-law Kamal Jha, and their granddaughter. Durgesh, who works at a micro finance company in Dharbhanga, Bihar, was not in Delhi at the time of the murder. Forensic Science Laboratory investigators recovered the murder weapon, a hammer, from the scene. Police have formed teams and deployed them to railway and bus stations to locate the accused. The motive is currently unknown, and a detailed investigation is in progress.