Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Rohini area , Investigation Underway

Shocking incident has came to light in Delhi on Tuesday, where a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini Sector 26 area. According to information given by police, the received a call on PCR around 6:15 AM, reporting an accident and requesting an ambulance at KNK Marg area. Caller reported that , there was an accident and ambulance needed.

After reaching at the spot, police discovered victim was lying on the road with visible stab injuries and blood scattered around. He was declared dead at the scene. Authorities also found motorcycle lying in a roadside drain. Additionally, the skid marks were also visible on the road. The deceased was identified as Rajjab Khan, a resident of Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad and both the crime team and the forensic team inspected the scene.

The police were further investigating the case.

Earlier, police reported stabbing incident, were a 24-year-old delivery worker was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Vikaspuri area. According to information provided by the officials this incident took place at late Friday night over money. Deceased, identified as Ashish Verma, a resident of Bhudella village, was attacked around 12:20 am by two neighbours during an altercation.

Also Read: Delhi Crime: Woman Strangled to Death by Husband for Making Social Media Reels

Following the attack his father, Ramsurat Verma, informed the police immediately after the stabbing. Ashish was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to the medico-legal case (MLC), Ashish sustained a deep incised stab wound on the left side of his chest. His body has been preserved in the mortuary for a post-mortem. A crime team also inspected the scene. Police said the attack was carried out by Bhajan Lal (32) and Rakesh (30), residents of Deepak Vihar, Nilothi Extension.