Delhi Shocker: Priest Kills 40-Year-Old Wife in Ganeshpura, Calls Police Claiming Suicide

In a deeply disturbing incident a shocking case of domestic violence came to light in northwest Delhi’s Tri Nagar area after police received a PCR call reporting a female's death at Ganeshpura. Upon reaching the spot, officers found a 40-year-old woman, identified as Sushma Sharma, hanging in her room on the fourth floor of a residential building.

Initial reports suggested suicide, but during investigation, police discovered that Sushma’s husband, a priest at Shiv Mandir in Kanhaiya Nagar, had allegedly strangled her to death. The accused later confessed to the crime, admitting that he used a pillow and a gamcha (cloth) to suffocate her following frequent quarrels between the couple.

The couple's 11-year-old daughter was asleep in the same room at the time of the incident. The flat where the crime occurred is reportedly owned by the husband’s brother.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the scene and collected evidence. Based on the husband’s confession and material evidence, the Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events leading up to the murder.