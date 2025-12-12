Delhi Shocker: Three Family Members Found Hanging, Suicide Note Suggest Depression

Delhi: Mother and two sons were found dead at their home in southeast Delhi on Friday, December 12, 2025. This incident came to light around 2.47 pm, when police reached the house to execute a court order related to property possession. Official statement stated that, "When repeated knocks at the door evoked no response, police used a duplicate key to enter the house. Inside, they found Anuradha Kapoor and her sons Ashish Kapoor and Chaitanya Kapoor hanging from a ceiling."

PTI reported note was recovered from room, which suggested that the family had been suffering from depression. DCP said, "The handwritten note indicates emotional distress faced by the family due to which they might have taken the extreme step".

Police shifted bodies to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and other legal formalities and are currently probing the circumstances leading to the incident, including the family's financial and social background.