Delhi Shocker: Wife Pours Boiling Oil on Sleeping Husband, Sprinkles Chili Powder on Burns, Police Probe Launch

Shocking case of crime has came to light in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, were wife poured a boiling oil on her sleeping husband and then poured red chili powder on his burn wounds. After attack victim husband is in very critical and he is currently fighting for his life in the ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.

Victim identified as Dinesh Kumar who works in a pharma company, lived in a rented house in South Delhi's Madangir area with his wife and a young daughter. In his statement to the police, Dinesh said that after returning from duty on the night of October 2, he had dinner as usual and went to sleep. His wife and daughter were also sleeping next to him. At around 3:15 am, his wife Sadhana suddenly poured boiling oil on him. Before he could recollects what happened with him accused wife started pouring red chili powder on him.

The house owner woke up after hearing Dinesh's screams, who was writhing in pain due to this inhuman act. He immediately called Dinesh's brother-in-law and informed him about the incident. He rushed to the spot and took Dinesh to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated, the doctors immediately shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital. Police registered a case in this case on October 3 and started an investigation based on Dinesh's statement. Police report the case appears to involve serious domestic violence and is under thorough investigation. Dinesh stated to police that he and his wife have been married for eight years. His wife had previously filed a complaint against him two years ago, but they reconciled. She has now filed a complaint with the CAW cell, and police are investigating the case in light of these prior disputes.

Dinesh's family is in deep shock due to this shocking incident, while the neighbors are also stunned by this cruelty. Currently, the police are thoroughly interrogating the accused's wife Sadhana and investigating whether there is a personal dispute, mental stress or any other reason behind this horrific act. Meanwhile, Dinesh's condition is still critical.