Delhi Shocker: Woman Chops Off Drunk Husband's Private Parts After Ugly Spat

In a shocking incident in New Delhi's Roop Nagar area, a woman is accused of severing her husband's genitals after an argument, according to police reports from Saturday. The event took place late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Vishnu, originally from Bihar and employed in Delhi, is now receiving medical treatment. Authorities were notified early Friday that a woman had attacked her husband with a knife and then fled the scene.

Vishnu, in his statement to police on Saturday, said that the couple had a heated argument after he consumed alcohol. Following the dispute, his wife left the house, and he fell asleep. She later returned and attacked him with a sharp object, injuring his private part, police said.Vishnu was initially taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to another facility for further treatment.The woman is currently absconding, and authorities have launched a manhunt to locate her