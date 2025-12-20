Delhi Shocker: Woman Stabbed, Locked Inside House by Lover Over Abortion Dispute; Accused Arrested

A shocking incident of crime has come to light where a 35-year-old woman got stabbed by her lover in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area over abortion. Police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody, officials said Saturday. The attack took place on Tuesday (December 16) at Neha’s rented house in the Om Vihar locality. According to police, an argument broke out between the deceased Neha and Yashpal. During the fight, the accused pinned her to the bed and stabbed her several times on her neck, took her phone, locked her in from the outside, and left. The accused was arrested and then taken to court on the same day. The court ordered him to be held in jail.

After Neha raised alerted neighbour before losing consciousness. Neighbours then informed the police at approximately 12:24 am, she was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Doctors found multiple stab wounds on her neck and abrasions on her hands and chest. Police reported she was bleeding from the nose and unconscious upon arrival at the hospital.

Deceased Neha was in relationship for eight to nine years with accused Yashpal who was married. In November Neha got pregnant. According to PTI report, to abort pregnancy accused unknowingly gave Neha abortion pills due to which her pregnancy got terminated. This led to repeated dispute. Case has been registered against the accused under Section 109 (Attempt to Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said further investigation is ongoing.