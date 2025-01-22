Delhi Shocker:18-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide; Jumps From Ninth Floor of Maharaja Agrasen College

On Monday, 18-year-old Parth Rawat, a first-year Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) student at Maharaj Agarsen College in Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi, fell to his death from the ninth floor of the college building. Parth, a resident of Ghaziabad, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police investigations revealed that he had likely jumped from the building in an apparent suicide. Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNS Act.

Meanwhile, in Kota, Rajasthan, another student, 17-year-old Manan Sharma, tragically took his life just days before his crucial JEE exam. Manan, a Class 12 student from Bundi, was found hanging at his grandfather’s house in the Jawahar Nagar police station area on January 18. Manan had been studying with his brother late into the night and was discovered unresponsive the following morning after failing to answer his phone. His cousin later found him hanging from a noose in his room. Both incidents have raised concerns about the mental health and pressures faced by students, particularly in the lead-