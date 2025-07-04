Delhi Shooting Incident: Man With Multiple Criminal Cases Shot Dead in Najafgarh , Rivalry Angle Suspected

A shocking shooting incident took place in Najafgarh area of Delhi where a Man was shot dead. As per the report deceased identified as Neeraj Tehlan has a criminal background. Police are on the spot of the incident and are currently investigating the matter.

The deceased has a several police case registered under his name. Initially reports suggested that this murder is a result of personal rivalry.

Najafgarh, Delhi: A man named Neeraj Tehlan was shot dead. He had been involved in several criminal cases in the past. The murder appears to be the result of a personal rivalry. Police are investigating the matter at the scene: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/g442ZLSAka — IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2025

In separate incident in Amritsar, Punjab, where a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer allegedly shot at his own family members following a domestic dispute. The accused, Tarsem Singh, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), reportedly fired multiple rounds inside his residence, resulting in the tragic death of his son. His wife and daughter-in-law were also injured in the gunfire and have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police officials, the family had ongoing tensions related to property and marital disagreements, which had intensified over time.