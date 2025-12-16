Delhi Shooting Incident: Two Brothers Killed After Firing in Jaffrabad; Police Investigation Underway

Firing incident was reported in Delhi's PS Jafrabad around 1.40 AM on December 16,2025. In this incident two men were found dead who was shifted to JPC hospital, were both the deceased identified as Nadeem and Faizal was also declared dead by the doctors. According to ANI this incident occurred in the R/o Gali No. 30/8, and police took immediate action to file a case under Sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 of the Arms Act at Jafrabad Police Station.

According to police reports, an investigation has began. A forensic team arrived at the residence soon after the incident and collected evidence from the crime scene for analysis to identify the perpetrator. The police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the culprit. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it.

Delhi Police are investigating the murder and pursuing the culprit. The case falls under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), addressing murder penalties, and Sections 3, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, concerning arms licensing, prohibition, use, and penalties, especially in cases of death.