Delhi Shooting: Minor Boy Critically Injured in Adarsh Nagar Gunfire; 3 Suspects On the Run

A minor boy named Aryan who hailed from north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area was shot near Azadpur Terminal in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. He sustained two bullet injuries and was referred to a trauma center. Police have begun an investigation into the incident which happened near a foot overbridge at nearly 10.14 pm on Monday. Aryan’s mother Neetu, who witnessed the incident, told police that she, along with her son and two others, Ranjeeta and Nikhil, was standing near the foot overbridge opposite the main gate of a colony in Azadpur, when the accused reached the spot and opened fire.

“She identified the assailants as Laddu, Shamsher and Shanu, all residents of Jahangirpuri," the police officer told news agency PTI. As Aryan was shifted to a hospital, the crime team and forensic officials inspected the scene and evidence was collected. “A case has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and a manhunt to nab the accused is underway," the officer added. Police said the motive behind the shooting was being probed. Further investigation was underway.

In recent times, there has been a rise in the number of crimes involving minor children across India. In Bihar unidentified assailants shot at a man and killed his 12-year-old son while they were sleeping in the verandah of their house in the Mahalgonj area of Araria district, said police. The minor boy died on the spot, while his father sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia. The victims were identified as 40-year-old Maujasin and his son, Abu Aurera (12).