Delhi Shooting: Shop Owner Shot Dead Near Nizamuddin Markaz

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 2, 2025 07:07 IST2025-08-02T07:06:11+5:302025-08-02T07:07:41+5:30

A shop owner was shot dead near the Nizamuddin Markaz area in Delhi on Friday night, August 1. According ...

Delhi Shooting: Shop Owner Shot Dead Near Nizamuddin Markaz | Delhi Shooting: Shop Owner Shot Dead Near Nizamuddin Markaz

Delhi Shooting: Shop Owner Shot Dead Near Nizamuddin Markaz

A shop owner was shot dead near the Nizamuddin Markaz area in Delhi on Friday night, August 1. According to the police, multiple rounds of gunfire were heard outside the Markaz at around 11 pm, and one person, identified as Furkan, was shot. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Also Read | Pune: 20-Year-Old Shot in Broad Daylight While Resisting Chain Snatching in Pimpri Camp.

According to reports, some miscreants attacked the shop owner over a dispute related to vacating the shop. An eyewitness at the scene told TV9 that a man named Ehsan, along with his associates, suddenly started firing at the shopkeeper, Furkan. At least five rounds were fired, causing panic and chaos in the area.

Police have cordoned off the spot, identified the attackers, and launched a search operation. The police are currently examining CCTV footage, and the case remains under investigation.

Open in app
Tags :delhiShootingNizamuddin markaz