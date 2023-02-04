Delhi shop owner held for staging fake robbery

New Delhi, Feb 4 A Delhi shop-owner has been arrested for allegedly staging a fake robbery of Rs 1 lakh, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

Police said that the accused identified as Nawal Kumar Jha, 45, resident of Budh Vihar, Rohini had filed an FIR with police claiming that when he was returning to his toy shop after delivering the items, two bike-borne men wearing helmets intercepted his vehicle and assaulted him with a paper cutter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the matter was reported by Jha wherein he stated that he had received Rs one lakh as a payment for toys which he had delivered in his tempo from Kanjhawala to a shop near Filmistan.

"When Jha along with his tempo reached Old Rohtak Road, near underpass, two men on a bike wearing helmets intercepted him and assaulted with a paper cutter and robbed the cash of Rs 1 lakh," said the DCP.

During investigation, police teams scanned the CCTV cameras in and around the area and no bike was found chasing the Tempo as alleged by the complainant. Thus, his version was found to be false.

Police questioned Jha and he finally revealed that the financial crisis forced him to stage the incident.

"He was in a rented house and paying Rs 4,500 per month, but he did not pay his landlord for the last four months. Jha had to also pay instalment of insurance of his vehicle amounting to Rs 4,500 in the coming month and instalment of loan taken from home credit of Rs 6,462 was also due," said the official.

"As his business was not in a good condition and due to no payment of the dues, he himself hatched a conspiracy and staged a robbery and got the FIR filed," the official added.

