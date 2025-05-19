Delhi: Six Hospitalised, Two Critical After E-Rickshaw Charging Sparks Fire in Shahdara Home

Six people, including two children, were hospitalised due to suffocation after a fire broke out during the charging of an e-rickshaw on the ground floor of a residential building in Delhi's Shahdara area on Monday morning, May 19. The incident occurred when the family was sleeping in an adjacent room.

According to Delhi Police, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the e-rickshaw’s charging system. The fire quickly filled the home with smoke, leading to suffocation among the occupants. Among the injured is 30-year-old Sunny, who sustained 5-10% burns while trying to escape the flames.

All six victims were initially provided first aid and have since been referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, two women are said to be critical. A case has been registered at PS Farsh Bazar, and investigation is underway.