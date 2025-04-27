Delhi Slum Fire: Two Killed as Massive Blaze Erupts Near Sector 17 in Rohini (Watch Video)

At least two people died in a fire that broke out in a slum area near Sector 17 in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, April 27. 20 fire tenders of Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and are working to douse it amid scorching heat in the national capital. Fire officials received a distress call at around 11:55 am and rushed to the scene.

Two bodies have been recovered so far. Firefighters are currently trying to control the raging blaze. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area. As per the information, over 400 shanties were gutted by fire. Local residents said that firefighters arrived late, which caused some residents to break the windows of the fire vehicles in frustration.

Visuals From Spot

Delhi: A major fire broke out in the slum area near Sector 17, Rohini. 20 fire engines responded to the scene. Two children were found dead, fully burned, while several others were hospitalized. Firefighters are working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/fp8jEqVcdV — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

"Multiple police and fire brigade teams have been deployed. Now, cooling operation is underway. Two bodies have been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel told the news agency PTI. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.