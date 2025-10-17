Delhi Speaker calls for celebrating environment-friendly Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Delhi Assembly complex on Friday came alive with festive decorations and celebrations as Speaker Vijender Gupta extended Diwali wishes and urged people to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly manner.

Gupta said that Diwali is a festival that celebrates light, goodness, and new beginnings — and it should also inspire responsibility towards our environment and society.

He emphasised that while the city shines with festive lights, every citizen must ensure that the celebrations do not add to Delhi’s pollution crisis.

“This Diwali, let us illuminate our homes with diyas of hope and awareness, choosing green crackers and eco-friendly ways to celebrate so that the joy of the festival does not come at the cost of our city’s health,” he said.

“Diwali is a time to rekindle the light of unity, hope, and shared prosperity in every heart,” said Gupta at the ‘Diwali Mangal Milan’ event.

The Speaker lit ceremonial diyas, spreading the message of peace, harmony, and collective progress.

Those present included Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti Vijay Goel, TV Personality Rubika Liyaquat and MLAs.

Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi and BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva were also present.

“Diwali is not just a festival of lights; it is a celebration of faith, unity, and renewal,” said the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly while addressing the gathering.

He said that Diwali inspires everyone to dispel darkness and negativity with the light of wisdom, compassion, and togetherness.

“Let us embrace this occasion to strengthen our bonds as citizens of Delhi and work collectively for peace, progress, and prosperity,” he added.

Gupta said that Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil and the triumph of truth and righteousness.

“May this Diwali bring joy, good health, and happiness to every home in our city. Let the light of diyas remind us of our shared responsibility to build a harmonious and prosperous Delhi,” the Speaker said, extending his greetings to all on the occasion.

Gupta further said that Diwali should be a reminder to work collectively for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi.

