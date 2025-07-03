Delhi Speaker constitutes Committee of Privileges, 10 other House panels

New Delhi, July 3 Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced the constitution of a Committee of Privileges and 10 other panels, taking the number of House bodies to 29, an official said on Thursday.

Gupta said that all political parties have been given due representation to ensure the principles of participatory and inclusive democracy are upheld.

The new 11 Committees are in addition to the 18 already constituted in two phases – 11 in the first phase and 18 in the second, the official said, adding that an additional six Committees are expected to be announced in due course.

The latest set of 11 Committees includes the Committee on Women and Child Welfare, Committee on Welfare of Minorities, and Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes.

Earlier, the Speaker said that these Committees aim to further strengthen the institutional framework for addressing the concerns of marginalised and underrepresented communities, the official of the Assembly secretariat said in a statement.

He hoped that these committees will achieve their desired goals by working for the betterment of the citizens of Delhi.

The 11 committees for the financial year 2025-26 and their members include the Committee on Delegated Legislation with Sanjeev Jha as its chairperson.

Other members are -- Anil Goyal, Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Imran Hussain, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Satish Upadhyay, Tilak Ram Gupta and Vishesh Ravi.

The Committee of Privileges will be headed by Pradyumn Singh Rajput and its members are Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Neeraj Basoya, Ram Singh Netaji, Ravi Kant, Satish Upadhyay, Surendra Kumar and Surya Prakash Khatri.

The Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will have Kailash Gangwal as its chairperson. Its members include Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Harish Khurana, Prem Chauhan, Raj Karan Khatri, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Ravi Kant, Surendra Kumar and Veer Singh Dhingan.

The Committee on Papers Laid on the Table will be headed by Gopal Rai. Its members will include Anil Jha, Kailash Gahlot, Kailash Gangwal, Kuldeep Solanki, Pawan Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Veer Singh Dhingan.

Poonam Sharma will be the chairperson of the Committee on Women and Child Welfare. Its members will be Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Anil Goyal, Atishi, Gajender Drall, Neelam Pahalwan, Pravesh Ratn, Sahi Ram and Shikha Roy.

The Committee on Welfare of Students and Youth will be headed by Aahir Deepak Chaudhary. Its members will be Gajender Drall, Karnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Solanki, Pravesh Ratn, Ravi Kant, Ravinder Singh Negi, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

The Committee on the Environment will be headed by Anil Kumar Sharma; the Committee on Ethics will be headed by Shyam Sharma; the Committee on the Welfare of Minorities will be chaired by Tarvinder Singh Marwah; the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes will be headed by Raj Karan Khatri and Committee on Issues Related to Unauthorised Colonies will be headed by Kuldeep Solanki.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor