Delhi Speaker presents book on Assembly to Union Minister Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Dec 23 Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday presented to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal a Coffee Table Book titled “Delhi Legislative Assembly presents Shatabdi-Yatra, Veer Vithalbhai Patel,” dedicated to Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

The book is a significant historical document chronicling India’s parliamentary journey from 1925 to 2025 and pays tribute to Vitthalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, who laid the foundations of India’s modern parliamentary traditions.

During the interaction, the Minister informed that development projects worth approximately Rs 72,000 crore are currently underway in Delhi, and several new initiatives are also in the pipeline for the National Capital.

Manohar Lal apprised the Speaker that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will soon improve connectivity from Panipat to Karnal.

He also informed that multiple initiatives are being planned and implemented to further enhance and expand the Delhi Metro network, aimed at improving urban mobility and regional connectivity.

Speaking about the publication, Gupta stated that the Coffee Table Book encapsulates a century-long journey of India’s legislative and democratic transformation.

The volume brings together rare archival photographs, historic documents, and defining moments that have shaped Indian democracy since the early 20th century.

A key highlight of the book is its detailed documentation of the 2025 All India Speakers’ Conference, organised to commemorate 100 years of Vithalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, a historic milestone in India’s parliamentary history.

The Speaker apprised the Union Minister about the various initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, including the full operationalisation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) within the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, making Delhi arguably the first State Assembly in the country to implement a comprehensive real-time audit monitoring portal, said an official statement.

He also briefed the Minister on transformative initiatives such as NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application), through which the Assembly has become a fully digital and paperless House, the successful conversion of the Assembly into a completely solar-powered green legislature, and the ongoing efforts to develop the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a Heritage Site, which will preserve its democratic legacy and open its historic premises to the public.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the Union Government towards strengthening democratic institutions, accelerating infrastructure development, and promoting sustainable and transparent governance.

The interaction underscored the importance of cooperative federalism in advancing Delhi’s legislative, developmental, and heritage-centric initiatives, said the statement.

