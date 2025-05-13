Delhi Speaker seeks Tourism Ministry's help for transforming Assembly complex into cultural hub

New Delhi, May 13 Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written a letter to the Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking collaboration and support for transforming the historic complex into a heritage and cultural hub, an official said on Tuesday.

In his letter, Gupta proposed converting the Assembly campus — constructed in 1912 and steeped in India’s legislative and political history — into a dynamic space celebrating the capital’s rich democratic legacy.

To take this vision forward, Gupta also sought a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry to discuss the feasibility, scope, and cultural implications of the project.

The initiative seeks to conserve the building’s architectural integrity while enhancing its accessibility and relevance as a public heritage space, he said.

The Delhi Assembly Building, originally established as the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, stands as a symbol of India’s political evolution.

Having witnessed numerous milestones in the country’s democratic journey, the building is not only an architectural landmark but also a repository of the nation’s institutional memory, said Gupta.

The key components outlined in the Speaker’s proposal include heritage conservation through the restoration and preservation of the Assembly’s original architectural features; the establishment of a legislative museum and interactive exhibitions to chronicle the legislative history of Delhi and the broader democratic framework of India.

The Speaker has also proposed the development of tourism infrastructure such as visitor facilities, guided tours, informative signage, and audio-visual aids to enhance the overall visitor experience; and community engagement by involving local artisans, performers, and cultural practitioners to enliven the space through curated programmes and cultural events.

The proposed collaboration between the Delhi Assembly and the Tourism Ministry aims to ensure that the initiative is implemented efficiently, with expert guidance and alignment with national heritage and tourism objectives. “This initiative is a step towards preserving and celebrating the democratic heritage of Delhi. The transformation of the Assembly campus into a heritage hub will not only honour the past but also serve as a source of inspiration and education for future generations,” Gupta said in the letter.

