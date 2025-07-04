Delhi Speaker sets up House panels for welfare of senior citizens

New Delhi, July 4 Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday announced the formation of Special Committees for the welfare of senior citizens and five other House panels, taking the number of such MLA groups to 35, an official said.

The new panels announced by Gupta include those focused on critical areas such as the welfare of senior citizens, peace and harmony, and the welfare of transgenders and persons with disabilities, among others.

These Special Committees have been constituted to strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure focused attention on the concerns of marginalised and underrepresented communities, said an official of the Assembly Secretariat.

The formation of 35 House Committees has taken place in four phases — 11 committees were formed in the first phase, seven in the second, 11 in the third, and the latest six in the fourth phase.

Gupta stated that with the addition of these new Committees, the Assembly reinforces its commitment to responsive and equitable legislation.

The six Special Committees announced for the financial year 2025-26 include the Special Committee on Salary and Other Allowances of Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly, headed by Abhay Kumar Verma.

Its members include Gajender Singh Yadav, Poonam Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Sanjeev Jha, Surya Prakash Khatri, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Vishesh Ravi, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

Sanjay Goyal will head the Special House Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour by Government Officers with MLAs. Its members include Anil Goyal, Anil Jha, Anil Kumar Sharma, Jarnail Singh, Karnail Singh, Kulwant Rana, Om Prakash Sharma, and Surya Prakash Khatri.

The Special Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will have Ravinder Singh Negi as its chairperson. Its members include Ajay Dutt, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Ashok Goel, Atishi, Kulwant Rana, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Raj Kumar Bhatia, and Sandeep Sehrawat.

Chandan Kumar Choudhary has been appointed the chairperson of the Special Committee on Peace and Harmony. Its members include Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Ashok Goel, Kulwant Rana, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Neelam Pahalwan, Punardeep Singh Sawhney, Shyam Sharma, and Surya Prakash Khatri.

The Special Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens will be headed by Tilak Ram Gupta. Its members include Jitender Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Om Prakash Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Ram Singh Netaji, Satish Upadhyay, Umang Bajaj and Veer Singh Dhingan.

The Special Committee on Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disability will be headed by Karnail Singh. Its members include Anil Goyal, Harish Khurana, Kailash Gahlot, Kailash Gangwal, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Prem Chauhan, Shikha Roy, and Virender Singh Kadian.

Speaker Gupta said that the formation of these Special Committees reflects the Assembly’s evolving role in addressing emerging challenges.

He emphasised that these Committees are not only institutional mechanisms but also instruments of social responsibility, created to ensure that concerns of senior citizens, transgenders, persons with disabilities, and other underserved communities receive focused legislative attention and timely redressal.

