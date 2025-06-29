Delhi Speaker to attend Commonwealth parliamentary event in Dharamshala tomorrow

New Delhi, June 29 Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will participate in the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Dharamshala on Monday to promote dialogue on improving the functioning of legislatures, an official said.

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and witness the participation of constitutional experts, lawmakers, and senior parliamentary functionaries, the official said in a statement.

Gupta is expected to highlight the recent democratic and technological initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and emphasise the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks to meet the evolving aspirations of people.

His participation will contribute significantly to the shared vision of cooperative federalism and dynamic legislative governance, said the statement.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legislative functioning will also be a focal point of the conference.

Participants will explore the potential of AI in enhancing the efficiency of legislative research, streamlining parliamentary procedures, and enabling better public participation through digital platforms. This discussion will revolve around the growing recognition of the role of technology in modern governance, the statement said.

This annual conference of the CPA (India Region, Zone-II) offers a vital platform for exchanging ideas, fostering inter-legislative understanding, and reaffirming the commitment of elected representatives to the principles of constitutional democracy and good governance.

The two-day event will bring together Presiding Officers and Members of Legislative Assemblies from Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab to deliberate on key issues concerning legislative governance, democratic accountability, and inter-state collaboration.

The delegation accompanying Delhi Speaker includes the Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, MLAs Shikha Roy and Jitender Mahajan and Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ranjeet Singh.

A key theme of the conference will be the role of legislatures in managing state resources and ensuring their effective utilisation for the holistic development of states. Discussions will centre around how legislative bodies can contribute to more accountable governance, ensure fiscal responsibility, and align developmental goals with the public interest.

Another important area of deliberation will be the provisions related to the disqualification of legislators on grounds of defection, as laid out under the Tenth Schedule of Articles 102(2) and 191(2) of the Constitution.

The session will address current challenges in upholding the sanctity of the anti-defection law and the need for timely and impartial decision-making by Presiding Officers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor