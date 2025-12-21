Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurates multiple welfare projects in Rohini

New Delhi, Dec 21 Delhi Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said on Sunday that inaugurations are not ceremonies alone, but they mark our commitment to the timely delivery of public works.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones for multiple key development projects in Sector-13 and Sector-8 of Rohini, he reiterated his commitment to strengthening basic civic infrastructure.

In Sector-13, foundation stones were laid for Senior Citizens’ Recreation Centres at Navshakti Apartment, Shanti Apartment, and Surya Apartment. These centres are envisioned as dedicated community spaces to promote social interaction, recreation, wellness, and a dignified lifestyle for senior citizens.

During the day, the Speaker also inaugurated a newly constructed Gazebo Hut in the park located behind Hill Apartment and Kenra Apartment in Sector-13. The gazebo will serve as a comfortable and welcoming space for residents, especially senior citizens and families, to relax and engage in social interaction within the park premises.

Strengthening basic civic infrastructure in Sector-8, Gupta laid the foundation stone for the construction of two RMC roads in Pocket F-18, a project aimed at improving road durability, traffic movement, and commuter safety.

Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for the replacement of the water pipeline in Pocket B-6, which will enhance water supply efficiency and reliability for local residents.

Addressing residents and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Gupta stated, “Development in Rohini is not limited to physical infrastructure alone. It is about improving the quality of life, ensuring convenience, dignity, and well-being for every citizen, be it senior citizens, families, or the younger generation.”

He emphasised that well-maintained parks, robust road networks, reliable water supply, and dedicated community spaces for the elderly together form the backbone of a humane and well-planned urban environment.

Gupta said that the inaugurations and foundation stone ceremonies demonstrate a results-oriented approach to governance, where planning is followed by visible action on the ground.

He noted that initiating multiple projects across different sectors in a single day reflects the priority being given to timely execution and coordinated development within the Rohini Assembly Constituency.

Residents and community members present on the occasion expressed their appreciation for the continuous development initiatives, noting that these projects will bring tangible improvements to daily life in the area.

Reiterating his vision, the Speaker affirmed that he remains firmly committed to the comprehensive development of Rohini, and that citizen-centric infrastructure projects will continue to be taken up on priority in the times to come.

