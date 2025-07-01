Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta seeks blessings from Dalai Lama

Dharamshala, July 1 Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday sought blessings from the Dalai Lama during a visit to Dharamshala, an official said.

During the interaction, Gupta expressed his deep reverence for the Dalai Lama’s timeless message of peace, compassion, and universal brotherhood.

The Speaker also extended an invitation to the Dalai Lama to visit the Delhi Vidhan Sabha at his convenience, so that members of the Legislative Assembly and the people of Delhi may benefit from his profound wisdom and inspiring presence, said an official statement.

Gupta is in Dharamshala to attend the Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-II, in Tapovan.

The visit is aimed at interacting with Presiding Officers and Members of Legislative Assemblies from Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

Speaking on the theme ‘Role of Legislatures in Managing State Resources vis-a-vis Development of the State’, Gupta, in his address on Monday, highlighted the essential role of strong legislatures in strengthening democracy and ensuring transparent governance.

He underscored that the Legislature, often called the backbone of democracy, determines the State’s future by approving every plan, policy, and law through open debate and collective decision-making.

He stressed that such debate ensures that decisions are balanced and represent the voices of all sections of society.

The Speaker outlined that planning for development is a complex task where the Legislature’s role is critical in formulating, implementing, and reviewing policies to build a strong and inclusive growth framework.

He added that annual budgets directly impact citizens — from welfare support for the underprivileged, funding for medicines in hospitals, to better facilities in schools — and that the Legislature ensures these funds are allocated wisely and equitably.

Gupta highlighted the importance of Parliamentary procedures such as Question Hour, Calling Attention Motions, and special debates, which enable elected representatives to raise local issues, monitor development schemes, and hold the Government accountable for timely action.

He stated that this direct connection between the grassroots and the House strengthens democracy.

