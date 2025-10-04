Delhi Speaker visits London library to see rare Assembly archival material

New Delhi, Oct 4 Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta visited The British Library in London on Saturday to see archival material, rare photographs and manuscripts of the House dating back to the colonial era.

An official of the Delhi Assembly secretariat, in a statement, said the specially curated exposition traced the journey of the Imperial Legislative Council and Central Legislative Assembly to the present-day Delhi Assembly.

Gupta said, “The study of legislative history is not just an academic exercise, but a way to connect with the foundations of India’s democratic journey. These invaluable records will inspire our lawmakers, scholars, and youth to understand the evolution of governance and strengthen the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution.”

He said that legislative history must be studied with seriousness so that future policymakers can draw lessons from the past while shaping the laws of tomorrow.

This visit and the interaction were organised with the help of the British High Commission.

The British Library officials and associates welcomed the Delhi Assembly’s efforts to make these archives accessible to researchers and legislators in India.

This collaboration with The British Library marks a significant step in promoting India’s legislative heritage while strengthening cultural and institutional ties between India and London, said the statement.

On this occasion, Gupta presented the book “Modi@20” to Cécile Communal, International Office Manager, and expressed gratitude for the cooperation extended by the Library, the statement said.

Member of the British High Commission, Sahara Qureshi, was also present during the visit.

Gupta studied India’s legislative records from 1900–1930, offering valuable insights into the nation’s legislative and parliamentary history.

He also examined rare manuscripts, photographs, and archival volumes that capture important milestones of India’s legislative and parliamentary development under British rule.

The Speaker was given a detailed briefing on the preservation and digitisation techniques employed by The British Library to protect fragile documents of historical significance.

He also reviewed rare visual records of the Indian Legislative Council and Council Chambers from the early 20th century, said the statement.

Gupta also studied the collection of historical photographs highlighting India’s political, ceremonial, and urban history.

Key images include the 1911 Delhi Durbar, showing King George V and Queen Mary’s arrival, ceremonial processions, and presentation of Colours, as well as early views of New Delhi and Government House, including Secretariat buildings, Durbar Hall, and formal gardens.

The Sir Hugh Trowbridge Keeling Collection documents the city’s early construction, including Government House foundations, Viceroy’s Court, and supporting infrastructure. Together, these photographs offer a unique visual record of Delhi’s evolution and the roots of India’s legislative and democratic traditions, said the statement.

The British Library is the UK’s national institution and the largest library in the world, with an estimated collection of over 20 crore items from multiple countries.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor