Delhi Special Cell busts Rs 100-crore inter-state narcotics syndicate; four arrested, mobile drug lab seized

New Delhi, Nov 19 In a major crackdown on inter-state drug trafficking, the Delhi Police Special Cell has dismantled a high-value narcotics syndicate operating across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday.

Four key members of African origin have been arrested, and a mobile drug manufacturing lab has been busted, marking one of the biggest seizures of the year.

The recovered contraband -- including 20.146 kg of methamphetamine and 700 drug tablets -- is valued at over Rs 100 crore in the international market.

The operation was led by Inspectors Ranjeet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar under the supervision of ACP Neeraj Kumar.

Acting on specific intelligence received on November 1, a trap was laid near the Dhaula Kuan bus stand. Around midnight, the first accused -- Ezebuenyi Esther Osita alias Ella -- was intercepted with a red trolley bag containing 17.146 kg methamphetamine and 700 drug tablets.

She revealed a larger network operating from Delhi and supplying drugs to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Her inputs led to the arrest of Charles Chimuanya Ebereonwu, alias Amorka, from Chander Vihar on November 5, along with an additional 3 kg of methamphetamine.

During the raid, police uncovered a mobile drug manufacturing facility operating out of a rented premises in Nilothi Extension, equipped with precursor chemicals, solvents, and lab apparatus.

"During the raid, a mobile drug manufacturing facility was unearthed at Tek Chand Colony, Nilothi Extension. This lab had several equipment along with some precursors, calcium chloride, methanol, coloured and transparent liquid chemicals and solvents," the Special Cell said in its press note.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Chinoye Emmanuel, who allegedly assisted in the production of methamphetamine, and Diarra Idriss, alias White Money, a Bengaluru-based distributor.

Idriss reportedly received consignments from Delhi through courier carriers and sold them locally, sending the proceeds abroad via informal channels.

Preliminary inquiry indicates the syndicate had been active for at least three years, using women carriers, secret bag cavities, long-route trains, and interstate transit points to evade law enforcement.

All four accused were found to be living in India without valid travel documents, prompting the addition of charges under the Foreigners Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Special Cell noted.

The Special Cell is now working to identify more members of the cartel and trace financial trails linked to the operation.

"Further, efforts are being made to identify and arrest the remaining members of the drug cartel," said DCP Aalap Patel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor