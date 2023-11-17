Delhi: Special Secy (Vigilance) lodges complaint against former Joint Secy

New Delhi, Nov 17 Delhi Special Secretary (Vigilance), Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar, has lodged a complaint against A.V. Premnath, a former Joint Secretary, alleging that the latter knowingly submitted false and fabricated complaints, besides playing a role in the creation and dissemination of fake videos on social media.

The complaint lodged with the SHO of IP Estate police station on Friday alleged that on September 27, Premnath levelled 'baseless' and 'motivated' allegations against Rajasekhar, including accusations related to corruption, the CNG ccam of the transport department, and OBC credentials.

Rajasekhar contended that none of the allegations are supported by any documentary evidence.

He also claimed that the accusations levelled by Premnath were previously raised by another person, Kishore Prasad, who was terminated from New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in connection with illegalities in the Le Meridien Hotel case.

Rajasekhar emphasised that these allegations have been examined multiple times by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), both of which found them to be motivated and baseless.

"Regarding the allegations made in the name of CNG scam, the matter was examined by the MHA, which vide its letter dated 03.07.2015 clearly found such allegations against me to be unsubstantiated. Earlier, the CBI had observed whether a case is made out against the following hierarchy of Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD,” the complaint read.

Rajasekhar, in his capacity as the Special Secretary (Vigilance & Services), also provided a detailed account of his involvement in the disciplinary proceedings against delinquent officials and clarified that the accusations against him are part of a pattern by Premnath to lodge false complaints whenever authorities or officers examine cases against him or his family members.

“Premnath earlier levelled allegations on 20.12.2021 against my predecessor H.P.S. Sran, then Special Secretary (Vigilance), who was handling disciplinary cases against him,” Rajasekhar said in his complaint.

The complaint also highlights the criminal cases pending against Premnath, indicating a history of financial stakes and conflicts with others.

"Through such false complaints, Premnath tried to link H.P.S. Sran with Apoorva Joshi, his wife Geetika Kweera, and their companies. It is not out of context to mention that Premnath is having a chequered history with criminal antecedent, for which actions are being taken not only by the police of different states, but also by disciplinary authorities,” Rajasekhar said.

