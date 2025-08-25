Delhi SSC Protest: Lathi-Charge on 1,500 Students, 44 Detained; Opposition Slams BJP

Political parties accused the Delhi Police of brutally lathi-charging thousands of candidates protesting at Ramlila Maidan against the alleged mismanagement of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exams on August 25, reported Maharashtra Times. However, the Delhi Police denied the allegations. The protests erupted after widespread complaints about sudden exam cancellations, server crashes, and technical glitches in the computer-based tests. The SSC exams had begun on July 24 and were scheduled to continue until August 1, but mounting grievances regarding irregularities forced the authorities to suspend the examinations midway, sparking anger among aspirants.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, sharply criticized the Modi government, alleging that it had come to power by stealing votes and had no genuine concern for the youth. He condemned the police action against SSC candidates, calling it shameful and cowardly, reported MT. In a post on ‘X’, Gandhi said the youth were only demanding their rightful access to jobs and justice, but instead faced police batons. He further alleged that the BJP first steals votes, then exams, then jobs, and eventually crushes both rights and voices. He wrote on X, "The brutal lathi charge on SSC aspirants and teachers peacefully protesting in Ramleela Maidan - not just shameful, but the hallmark of a cowardly government. The youth had only demanded their rights - employment and justice. What did they get? Lathis. It's clear - the Modi government neither cares about the country's youth nor their future. Why? This government didn't come to power on the votes of the people, but by stealing votes. First, they'll steal votes Then, they'll steal exams Then, they'll steal jobs Then, they'll crush both your rights and your voice! Youth, farmers, the poor, Dalits, and minorities - they don't need your vote, so your demands will never be their priority. Now is the time - not to fear, but to stand firm and fight back."

रामलीला मैदान में शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे SSC अभ्यर्थियों और शिक्षकों पर बर्बर लाठीचार्ज - शर्मनाक ही नहीं, एक डरपोक सरकार की पहचान है।



युवाओं ने सिर्फ़ अपना हक़ मांगा था - रोज़गार और न्याय। मिली क्या? लाठियां।



साफ़ है - मोदी सरकार को न देश के युवाओं की चिंता है, न उनके… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2025

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shared a video on ‘X’ showing police personnel manhandling protestors, dragging and pushing them away. Calling the incident “BJP’s Lathileela at Ramlila Maidan,” Sisodia said students and teachers were subjected to cruel treatment, claiming the Modi government ranks lowest in providing jobs but highest in lathi-charges.

दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में भाजपा की ‘लाठी-लीला’।SSC के छात्रों और शिक्षकों पर बेरहमी से लाठियाँ चलवाईं, उन्हें पकड़-पकड़ कर घसीटा।



रोज़गार देने में सबसे पीछे, लेकिन युवाओं पर लाठियाँ बाँटने में मोदी सरकार नंबर 1 है। pic.twitter.com/krelS8kLYe — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 25, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Brutal Lathi Charge on students at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan!



The SSC students and teachers doing peaceful protest at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi attacked by Police.



Many students & teachers injured in the action, Delhi Police snatched cameras & mics, detained Lallantop… pic.twitter.com/5qmUixud93 — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) August 24, 2025

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also lashed out at the BJP, alleging that corruption in recruitment and examinations under its rule is destroying the future of the country’s youth, reported MT. She claimed that every recruitment drive is marred by scams, paper leaks, and manipulations, leaving aspirants frustrated nationwide. Instead of brutally handling candidates, Priyanka said, the government should listen to their demands. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police refuted claims of lathi-charge, with a senior officer stating that around 1,500 protestors had gathered, but only about 100 refused to disperse after repeated requests, leading to 44 detentions.